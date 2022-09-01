Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 5 IV vs Xperia 10 IV – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 5 IV vs Xperia 10 IV

Сони Иксперия 5 IV
VS
Сони Икспери 10 IV
Sony Xperia 5 IV
Sony Xperia 10 IV

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on September 1, 2022, against the Sony Xperia 10 IV, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5 IV
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (836K versus 387K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 35% higher peak brightness (923 against 683 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV
  • Shows 48% longer battery life (49:38 vs 33:26 hours)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 5 IV
vs
Xperia 10 IV

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 21:9
PPI 449 ppi 457 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 650 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 700 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.9%
PWM - 253 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xperia 5 IV +35%
923 nits
Xperia 10 IV
683 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 156 mm (6.14 inches) 153 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 67 mm (2.64 inches) 67 mm (2.64 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 161 gramm (5.68 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 5 IV +1%
83.2%
Xperia 10 IV
82%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 5 IV and Sony Xperia 10 IV in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 619
GPU clock 818 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 5 IV +86%
1225
Xperia 10 IV
659
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 5 IV +80%
3437
Xperia 10 IV
1905
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 5 IV +116%
836763
Xperia 10 IV
387696
CPU - 120786
GPU - 100840
Memory - 61107
UX - 105255
Total score 836763 387696
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Stock Android -
OS size - 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (28% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:05 hr 16:06 hr
Watching video 15:43 hr 24:58 hr
Gaming 05:30 hr 07:06 hr
Standby 90 hr 160 hr
General battery life
Xperia 5 IV
33:26 hr
Xperia 10 IV +48%
49:38 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (130th and 1st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2.5x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 60 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.5", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Sony IMX 563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 5 IV from DxOMark Photo samples of Sony Xperia 10 IV from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1.25 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/4"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xperia 5 IV +133%
121
Xperia 10 IV
52
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2022 May 2022
Release date September 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 5 IV is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xperia 5 IV vs iPhone 13 Pro Max
2. Xperia 5 IV vs iPhone 14 Pro
3. Xperia 5 IV vs Galaxy S22
4. Xperia 5 IV vs Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
5. Xperia 5 IV vs Xperia 1 IV
6. Xperia 10 IV vs Pixel 6
7. Xperia 10 IV vs Pixel 6a
8. Xperia 10 IV vs Xperia 5 III

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish