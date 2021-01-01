Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 5 vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 5 vs Apple iPhone 11

Сони Иксперия 5
Sony Xperia 5
VS
Эпл Айфон 11
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on September 5, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 38% higher pixel density (449 vs 326 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.7 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (513K versus 433K)
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (639 against 569 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 5
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 449 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 80.9% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.8%
PWM 227 Hz Not detected
Response time 15 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 999:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia 5
569 nits
iPhone 11 +12%
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP65 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Red White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen to body ratio
Xperia 5 +2%
80.9%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 5 and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 585 MHz -
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 5
707
iPhone 11 +85%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 5
2676
iPhone 11 +29%
3442
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 5
433233
iPhone 11 +19%
513644

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3140 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (53% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 5
11:40 hr
iPhone 11 +34%
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 5
16:28 hr
iPhone 11 +13%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 5 +62%
28:34 hr
iPhone 11
17:45 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (123rd and 77th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 135° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony Exmor RS (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 5 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xperia 5
101
iPhone 11 +28%
129
Video quality
Xperia 5
83
iPhone 11 +31%
109
Generic camera score
Xperia 5
95
iPhone 11 +25%
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 19 18
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 5
79.8 dB
iPhone 11 +4%
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2019 September 2019
Release date November 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 712 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 1.03 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

