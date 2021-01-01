Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 5 vs Pixel 4a 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on September 5, 2019, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5
  • Water-resistant body (IP65 classification)
  • 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (434K versus 264K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 706 and 583 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
  • Comes with 745 mAh larger battery capacity: 3885 vs 3140 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (683 against 566 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 5
vs
Pixel 4a 5G

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 449 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 80.9% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 96.9%
PWM 227 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 15 ms 6.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 5
566 nits
Pixel 4a 5G +21%
683 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IP65 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Red Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 5
80.9%
Pixel 4a 5G +4%
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 5 and Google Pixel 4a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 620
GPU clock 585 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 5 +21%
706
Pixel 4a 5G
583
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 5 +49%
2640
Pixel 4a 5G
1776
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia 5
338406
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 5 +64%
434558
Pixel 4a 5G
264263
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 16 GB 14.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3140 mAh 3885 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (53% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 5
11:40 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 5
16:28 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Xperia 5
28:34 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 135° 107°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony Exmor RS (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 5 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 19 24
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 5
80.2 dB
Pixel 4a 5G +13%
90.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2019 September 2020
Release date November 2019 November 2020
Launch price ~ 712 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 1.03 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 5. But if the software, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4a 5G.

