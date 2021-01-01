Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 5 vs Honor 20 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 5 vs Huawei Honor 20

Сони Иксперия 5
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20
Sony Xperia 5
Huawei Honor 20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on September 5, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5
  • Water-resistant body (IP65 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (96 vs 89 hours)
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (569 against 451 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
  • Comes with 610 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3140 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 5
vs
Honor 20

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 449 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.9% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 98.6%
PWM 227 Hz Not detected
Response time 15 ms 35.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 875:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia 5 +26%
569 nits
Honor 20
451 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP65 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 5
80.9%
Honor 20 +4%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 5 and Huawei Honor 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 585 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 5 +5%
708
Honor 20
672
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 5 +13%
2644
Honor 20
2345
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia 5 +10%
337603
Honor 20
307907
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 5 +8%
433577
Honor 20
402897
AnTuTu Phone Scores (119th and 136th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM - Magic 4.0
OS size 16 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3140 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (53% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 5
11:40 hr
Honor 20 +16%
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 5 +15%
16:28 hr
Honor 20
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 5
28:34 hr
Honor 20 +14%
32:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 135° 117°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony Exmor RS (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 5 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xperia 5
101
Honor 20
n/a
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 19 21
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 5
80.2 dB
Honor 20 +1%
81 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2019 May 2019
Release date November 2019 June 2019
Launch price ~ 712 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 1.03 W/kg 0.84 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 5. But if the software and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 20.

