Sony Xperia 5 vs Huawei P40 Pro

Сони Иксперия 5
Sony Xperia 5
VS
Хуавей П40 Про
Huawei P40 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on September 5, 2019, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (569 against 495 nits)
  • Weighs 45 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1060 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3140 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Thinner bezels – 10.7% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.48 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (484K versus 433K)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 5
vs
P40 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1200 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 449 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 80.9% 91.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.4%
PWM 227 Hz 365 Hz
Response time 15 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 5 +15%
569 nits
P40 Pro
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof IP65 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Red Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Xperia 5
80.9%
P40 Pro +13%
91.6%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 5 and Huawei P40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 585 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 5
707
P40 Pro +10%
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 5
2676
P40 Pro +17%
3135
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 5
433233
P40 Pro +12%
484432
AnTuTu Android Rating (77th and 48th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM - EMUI 11
OS size 16 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3140 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (53% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 5
11:40 hr
P40 Pro +33%
15:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 5
16:28 hr
P40 Pro +11%
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 5 +26%
28:34 hr
P40 Pro
22:42 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (123rd and 64th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 7680 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 135° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony Exmor RS (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 5 from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xperia 5
101
P40 Pro +39%
140
Video quality
Xperia 5
83
P40 Pro +27%
105
Generic camera score
Xperia 5
95
P40 Pro +35%
128

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 19 21
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 5
79.8 dB
P40 Pro +11%
88.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2019 March 2020
Release date November 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 712 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 1.03 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Pro is definitely a better buy.

