Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on September 5, 2019, against the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.