Sony Xperia 5 vs Samsung Galaxy A71
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on September 5, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5
- Water-resistant body (IP65 classification)
- 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (433K versus 251K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Optical image stabilization
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (569 against 512 nits)
- 14% higher pixel density (449 vs 393 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1360 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3140 mAh
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Thinner bezels – 6.3% more screen real estate
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
78
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
68
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.9:9
|20:9
|PPI
|449 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|80.9%
|87.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|98.2%
|PWM
|227 Hz
|247 Hz
|Response time
|15 ms
|3.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|68 mm (2.68 inches)
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP65
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Blue, Red
|Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 5 +32%
707
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 5 +58%
2676
1699
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 5 +72%
433233
251824
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark (77th and 191st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|-
|One UI 2.5
|OS size
|16 GB
|23.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3140 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (53% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:40 hr
Galaxy A71 +16%
13:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:28 hr
Galaxy A71 +7%
17:48 hr
Talk (3G)
28:34 hr
Galaxy A71 +6%
30:02 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (123rd and 66th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|135°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony Exmor RS (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia 5 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Xperia 5 +13%
101
89
Video quality
Xperia 5 +12%
83
74
Generic camera score
Xperia 5 +13%
95
84
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|19
|12
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2019
|December 2019
|Release date
|November 2019
|February 2020
|Launch price
|~ 712 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.03 W/kg
|0.51 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.95 W/kg
|1.56 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 5 is definitely a better buy.
