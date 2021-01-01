Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 5 vs Galaxy A71 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on September 5, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5
  • Water-resistant body (IP65 classification)
  • 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (433K versus 251K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (569 against 512 nits)
  • 14% higher pixel density (449 vs 393 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1360 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3140 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 6.3% more screen real estate
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 5
vs
Galaxy A71

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.9:9 20:9
PPI 449 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 80.9% 87.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 98.2%
PWM 227 Hz 247 Hz
Response time 15 ms 3.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 5 +11%
569 nits
Galaxy A71
512 nits
Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof IP65 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Red Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Xperia 5
80.9%
Galaxy A71 +8%
87.2%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 5 and Samsung Galaxy A71 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 618
GPU clock 585 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 5 +32%
707
Galaxy A71
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 5 +58%
2676
Galaxy A71
1699
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 5 +72%
433233
Galaxy A71
251824

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM - One UI 2.5
OS size 16 GB 23.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3140 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (53% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 5
11:40 hr
Galaxy A71 +16%
13:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 5
16:28 hr
Galaxy A71 +7%
17:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 5
28:34 hr
Galaxy A71 +6%
30:02 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 135° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony Exmor RS (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xperia 5 +13%
101
Galaxy A71
89
Video quality
Xperia 5 +12%
83
Galaxy A71
74
Generic camera score
Xperia 5 +13%
95
Galaxy A71
84

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 19 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 5
79.8 dB
Galaxy A71 +6%
84.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2019 December 2019
Release date November 2019 February 2020
Launch price ~ 712 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 1.03 W/kg 0.51 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 5 is definitely a better buy.

