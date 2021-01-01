Sony Xperia 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on September 5, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 14% higher pixel density (449 vs 393 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower
- Weighs 28 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1160 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3140 mAh
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2400 MHz
- 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (515K versus 433K)
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Thinner bezels – 8.3% more screen real estate
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
77
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
73
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.9:9
|20:9
|PPI
|449 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|80.9%
|89.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|99.9%
|PWM
|227 Hz
|250 Hz
|Response time
|15 ms
|6.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
|Width
|68 mm (2.68 inches)
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP65
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Blue, Red
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Samsung Exynos 990
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Mali-G77 MP11
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|550 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
707
Galaxy Note 20 +32%
931
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2676
Galaxy Note 20 +4%
2780
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
433233
Galaxy Note 20 +19%
515165
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores (77th and 37th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|-
|One UI 2.5
|OS size
|16 GB
|35 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3140 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (53% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:28 hr
Talk (3G)
28:34 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|135°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony Exmor RS (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia 5 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3872 x 2592
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
101
Galaxy Note 20 +22%
123
Video quality
83
Galaxy Note 20 +27%
105
Generic camera score
95
Galaxy Note 20 +26%
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|19
|20
|5G support
|-
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2019
|August 2020
|Release date
|November 2019
|August 2020
|Launch price
|~ 712 USD
|~ 1000 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.03 W/kg
|0.359 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.95 W/kg
|1.366 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is definitely a better buy.
