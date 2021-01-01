Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 5 vs Galaxy Note 20 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on September 5, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 14% higher pixel density (449 vs 393 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower
  • Weighs 28 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1160 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3140 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2400 MHz
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (515K versus 433K)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Thinner bezels – 8.3% more screen real estate
  • Has 2 SIM card slots

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.9:9 20:9
PPI 449 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 80.9% 89.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.9%
PWM 227 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 15 ms 6.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 5
569 nits
Galaxy Note 20 +7%
610 nits
Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP65 IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Red Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Xperia 5
80.9%
Galaxy Note 20 +10%
89.2%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 5 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Samsung Exynos 990
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 585 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2400 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 5
707
Galaxy Note 20 +32%
931
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 5
2676
Galaxy Note 20 +4%
2780
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 5
433233
Galaxy Note 20 +19%
515165
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM - One UI 2.5
OS size 16 GB 35 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3140 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (53% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 5
11:40 hr
Galaxy Note 20
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 5
16:28 hr
Galaxy Note 20
n/a
Talk (3G)
Xperia 5
28:34 hr
Galaxy Note 20
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 135° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony Exmor RS (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xperia 5
101
Galaxy Note 20 +22%
123
Video quality
Xperia 5
83
Galaxy Note 20 +27%
105
Generic camera score
Xperia 5
95
Galaxy Note 20 +26%
120

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 19 20
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 5
79.8 dB
Galaxy Note 20 +9%
87.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2019 August 2020
Release date November 2019 August 2020
Launch price ~ 712 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 1.03 W/kg 0.359 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg 1.366 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is definitely a better buy.

