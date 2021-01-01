Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 5 vs Galaxy S20 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on September 5, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.7 mm narrower
  • Weighs 22 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1360 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3140 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (789 against 569 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Thinner bezels – 9.6% more screen real estate
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 433K)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 5
vs
Galaxy S20 Plus

Display

Type OLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.9:9 20:9
PPI 449 ppi 524 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 80.9% 90.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.7%
PWM 227 Hz 214 Hz
Response time 15 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 5
569 nits
Galaxy S20 Plus +39%
789 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP65 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Red Black, Gray, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Xperia 5
80.9%
Galaxy S20 Plus +12%
90.5%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 5 and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 585 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 5
707
Galaxy S20 Plus +28%
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 5
2676
Galaxy S20 Plus +7%
2874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 5
433233
Galaxy S20 Plus +20%
520533
AnTuTu Rating (77th and 35th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM - One UI 3.0
OS size 16 GB 23.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3140 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (53% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 84 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 5
11:40 hr
Galaxy S20 Plus +14%
13:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 5
16:28 hr
Galaxy S20 Plus +5%
17:09 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 5 +35%
28:34 hr
Galaxy S20 Plus
21:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 1.1x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 135° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony Exmor RS (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 5 from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 3872
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xperia 5
101
Galaxy S20 Plus +26%
127
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 19 22
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 5
79.8 dB
Galaxy S20 Plus +7%
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2019 February 2020
Release date November 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 712 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 1.03 W/kg 0.38 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg 1.57 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

