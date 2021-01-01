Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on September 5, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S21, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.