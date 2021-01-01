Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 5 vs Xperia 10 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 5 vs Xperia 10

Сони Иксперия 5
Sony Xperia 5
VS
Сони Иксперия 10
Sony Xperia 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on September 5, 2019, against the Sony Xperia 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5
  • Water-resistant body (IP65 classification)
  • 3.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (433K versus 115K)
  • Shows 48% longer battery life (96 vs 65 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 5
vs
Xperia 10

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.9:9 20.9:9
PPI 449 ppi 457 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 80.9% 79.53%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 97.3%
PWM 227 Hz 2336 Hz
Response time 15 ms 44.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1519:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia 5 +5%
569 nits
Xperia 10
543 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 156 mm (6.14 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 68 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof IP65 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Red Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Xperia 5 +2%
80.9%
Xperia 10
79.53%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 5 and Sony Xperia 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 508
GPU clock 585 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~163 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 5
2676
Xperia 10
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 5 +275%
433233
Xperia 10
115544

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3140 mAh 2870 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (53% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 5 +35%
11:40 hr
Xperia 10
8:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 5 +115%
16:28 hr
Xperia 10
7:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 5 +56%
28:34 hr
Xperia 10
18:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 135° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony Exmor RS (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 5 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 19 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 5
79.8 dB
Xperia 10 +8%
86 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2019 February 2019
Release date November 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 712 USD ~ 312 USD
SAR (head) 1.03 W/kg 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg 1.31 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 5 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Sony Xperia 5 and Apple iPhone 11
2. Sony Xperia 5 and Samsung Galaxy S20
3. Sony Xperia 5 and Sony Xperia 1 II
4. Sony Xperia 5 and Sony Xperia 1
5. Sony Xperia 10 and Samsung Galaxy A50
6. Sony Xperia 10 and Sony Xperia 1 II
7. Sony Xperia 10 and Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
8. Sony Xperia 10 and Sony Xperia 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish