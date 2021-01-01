Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 5 vs Xperia 10 II – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 5 vs 10 II

Sony Xperia 5
Sony Xperia 10 II

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on September 5, 2019, against the Sony Xperia 10 II, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (433K versus 175K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (569 against 513 nits)
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 707 and 318 points
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 460 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 3140 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 13 grams less
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 5
vs
Xperia 10 II

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.9:9 21:9
PPI 449 ppi 457 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 80.9% 77.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.1%
PWM 227 Hz 116 Hz
Response time 15 ms 10 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Xperia 5 +11%
569 nits
Xperia 10 II
513 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 69 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof IP65 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Red White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Xperia 5 +4%
80.9%
Xperia 10 II
77.6%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 5 and Sony Xperia 10 II in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 610
GPU clock 585 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 5 +122%
707
Xperia 10 II
318
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 5 +70%
2676
Xperia 10 II
1577
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 5 +147%
433233
Xperia 10 II
175532
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (77th and 270th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3140 mAh 3600 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (53% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 5
11:40 hr
Xperia 10 II +6%
12:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 5
16:28 hr
Xperia 10 II +12%
18:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 5 +63%
28:34 hr
Xperia 10 II
17:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 135° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony Exmor RS (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 5 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 19 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 5
79.8 dB
Xperia 10 II +5%
83.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2019 February 2020
Release date November 2019 September 2020
Launch price ~ 712 USD ~ 412 USD
SAR (head) 1.03 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 5 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

