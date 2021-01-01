Sony Xperia L3 vs Samsung Galaxy A10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Sony Xperia L3 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on February 1, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia L3
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
- Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (525 against 422 nits)
- 12% higher pixel density (303 vs 271 PPI)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
- Thinner bezels – 9.74% more screen real estate
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 70% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 238 and 140 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.7 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1570 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.6:9
|19:9
|PPI
|303 ppi
|271 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|71.86%
|81.6%
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|90%
|PWM
|Not detected
|77 Hz
|Response time
|42.4 ms
|22 ms
|Contrast
|2132:1
|2050:1
Design and build
|Height
|154 mm (6.06 inches)
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|72 mm (2.83 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|156 gramm (5.5 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
140
Galaxy A10 +70%
238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
817
Galaxy A10 +4%
848
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
76115
Galaxy A10 +10%
84093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
n/a
106933
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|-
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|8 GB
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|7.5 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:35 hr
|2:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2019
|February 2019
|Release date
|March 2019
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.6 W/kg
|0.321 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.33 W/kg
|1.09 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A10. But if the camera and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia L3.
