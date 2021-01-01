Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia L3 vs Galaxy A20e – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.7-inch Sony Xperia L3 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on February 1, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A20e, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia L3
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (532 against 471 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20e
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 9.12% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 68% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 235 and 140 points
  • Weighs 15 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia L3
vs
Galaxy A20e

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 720 x 1570 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.6:9 19.5:9
PPI 303 ppi 296 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 71.86% 80.98%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 96.2%
PWM Not detected 349 Hz
Response time 42.4 ms 32.6 ms
Contrast 2132:1 1357:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia L3 +13%
532 nits
Galaxy A20e
471 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 154 mm (6.06 inches) 147.4 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 72 mm (2.83 inches) 69.7 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 156 gramm (5.5 oz) 141 gramm (4.97 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Xperia L3
71.86%
Galaxy A20e +13%
80.98%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia L3 and Samsung Galaxy A20e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia L3
140
Galaxy A20e +68%
235
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia L3
826
Galaxy A20e +2%
845
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM - One UI 2.0
OS size 8 GB 10.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 7.5 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 20 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 6

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia L3 +6%
85.6 dB
Galaxy A20e
80.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 April 2019
Release date March 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A20e. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia L3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

