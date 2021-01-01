Sony Xperia L3 vs Samsung Galaxy A20e
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.7-inch Sony Xperia L3 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on February 1, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A20e, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia L3
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
- Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (532 against 471 nits)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20e
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Thinner bezels – 9.12% more screen real estate
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 68% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 235 and 140 points
- Weighs 15 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
25
29
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
60
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
46
48
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
48
50
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.7 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1570 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.6:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|303 ppi
|296 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|71.86%
|80.98%
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|96.2%
|PWM
|Not detected
|349 Hz
|Response time
|42.4 ms
|32.6 ms
|Contrast
|2132:1
|1357:1
Design and build
|Height
|154 mm (6.06 inches)
|147.4 mm (5.8 inches)
|Width
|72 mm (2.83 inches)
|69.7 mm (2.74 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|156 gramm (5.5 oz)
|141 gramm (4.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
140
Galaxy A20e +68%
235
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
826
Galaxy A20e +2%
845
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
n/a
97385
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|-
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|8 GB
|10.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|7.5 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|2:35 hr
|1:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|April 2019
|Release date
|March 2019
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 150 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.6 W/kg
|0.5 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.33 W/kg
|1.3 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A20e. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia L3.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1