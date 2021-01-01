Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia L3 vs Galaxy A21s – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Sony Xperia L3 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on February 1, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia L3
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (532 against 489 nits)
  • 12% higher pixel density (303 vs 270 PPI)
  • Weighs 36 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 10.94% more screen real estate
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia L3
vs
Galaxy A21s

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 5.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1570 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.6:9 20:9
PPI 303 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 71.86% 82.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 88.4%
PWM Not detected 500 Hz
Response time 42.4 ms 30.4 ms
Contrast 2132:1 1500:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia L3 +9%
532 nits
Galaxy A21s
489 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 154 mm (6.06 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 72 mm (2.83 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 156 gramm (5.5 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Xperia L3
71.86%
Galaxy A21s +15%
82.8%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia L3 and Samsung Galaxy A21s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 650 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~26 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia L3
140
Galaxy A21s +34%
188
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia L3
826
Galaxy A21s +32%
1093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia L3
n/a
Galaxy A21s
106989

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 Android 10
ROM - One UI 2,0
OS size 8 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 7.5 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia L3
n/a
Galaxy A21s
18:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia L3
n/a
Galaxy A21s
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia L3
n/a
Galaxy A21s
39:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 13
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia L3 +9%
85.6 dB
Galaxy A21s
78.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2019 May 2020
Release date March 2019 June 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A21s is definitely a better buy.

