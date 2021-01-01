Sony Xperia L3 vs Xperia 1 II
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Sony Xperia L3 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on February 1, 2019, against the Sony Xperia 1 II, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia L3
- Weighs 25 grams less
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 II
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 112% higher pixel density (643 vs 303 PPI)
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 12.14% more screen real estate
- Supports wireless charging up to 11W
- Supports 21W fast charging
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
24
95
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
60
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
46
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
48
84
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|5.7 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1570 pixels
|1644 x 3840 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.6:9
|21:9
|PPI
|303 ppi
|643 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen to body ratio
|71.86%
|84%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|123.3%
|PWM
|Not detected
|240 Hz
|Response time
|42.4 ms
|7.5 ms
|Contrast
|2132:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|154 mm (6.06 inches)
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|72 mm (2.83 inches)
|71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|156 gramm (5.5 oz)
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1000 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
140
Xperia 1 II +529%
881
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
826
Xperia 1 II +300%
3307
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
542605
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0
|Android 10.0
|OS size
|8 GB
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|7.5 W
|21 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (11 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:35 hr
|1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:35 hr
Talk (3G)
31:02 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|124°
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3T2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 0.3 MP
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|22
|5G support
|-
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2019
|February 2020
|Release date
|March 2019
|July 2020
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 1000 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.6 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.33 W/kg
|1.67 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 1 II is definitely a better buy.
