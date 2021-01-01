Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia L3 vs Xperia 10 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia L3 vs Xperia 10

Сони Иксперия Л3
Sony Xperia L3
VS
Сони Иксперия 10
Sony Xperia 10

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.7-inch Sony Xperia L3 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on February 1, 2019, against the Sony Xperia 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia L3
  • Comes with 430 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 2870 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10
  • 51% higher pixel density (457 vs 303 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 7.67% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia L3
vs
Xperia 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1570 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.6:9 20.9:9
PPI 303 ppi 457 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 71.86% 79.53%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 97.3%
PWM Not detected 2336 Hz
Response time 42.4 ms 44.4 ms
Contrast 2132:1 1519:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia L3
532 nits
Xperia 10 +2%
543 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 154 mm (6.06 inches) 156 mm (6.14 inches)
Width 72 mm (2.83 inches) 68 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 156 gramm (5.5 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Xperia L3
71.86%
Xperia 10 +11%
79.53%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia L3 and Sony Xperia 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 508
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~163 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia L3
n/a
Xperia 10
115544

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
OS size 8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 2870 mAh
Charge power 7.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia L3
n/a
Xperia 10
8:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia L3
n/a
Xperia 10
7:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia L3
n/a
Xperia 10
18:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia L3
85.6 dB
Xperia 10
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 February 2019
Release date March 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 312 USD
SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg 1.31 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 10 is definitely a better buy.

