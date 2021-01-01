Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia L3 vs Xperia 10 II – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia L3 vs 10 II

Сони Иксперия Л3
Sony Xperia L3
VS
Сони Иксперия 10 II
Sony Xperia 10 II

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.7-inch Sony Xperia L3 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on February 1, 2019, against the Sony Xperia 10 II, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 51% higher pixel density (457 vs 303 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 3300 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia L3
vs
Xperia 10 II

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 5.7 inches 6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1570 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.6:9 21:9
PPI 303 ppi 457 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 71.86% 77.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.1%
PWM Not detected 116 Hz
Response time 42.4 ms 10 ms
Contrast 2132:1 -
Max. Brightness
Xperia L3 +4%
532 nits
Xperia 10 II
513 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 154 mm (6.06 inches) 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 72 mm (2.83 inches) 69 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 156 gramm (5.5 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Xperia L3
71.86%
Xperia 10 II +8%
77.6%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia L3 and Sony Xperia 10 II in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 610
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia L3
140
Xperia 10 II +127%
318
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia L3
826
Xperia 10 II +91%
1577
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia L3
n/a
Xperia 10 II
175532

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 Android 10.0
OS size 8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3600 mAh
Charge power 7.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia L3
n/a
Xperia 10 II
12:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia L3
n/a
Xperia 10 II
18:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia L3
n/a
Xperia 10 II
17:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia L3 +2%
85.6 dB
Xperia 10 II
83.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 February 2020
Release date March 2019 September 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 412 USD
SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 10 II is definitely a better buy.

