Sony Xperia L3 vs 10 II
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.7-inch Sony Xperia L3 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on February 1, 2019, against the Sony Xperia 10 II, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 51% higher pixel density (457 vs 303 PPI)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 3300 mAh
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
25
44
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
60
72
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
46
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
48
63
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|5.7 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1570 pixels
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.6:9
|21:9
|PPI
|303 ppi
|457 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen to body ratio
|71.86%
|77.6%
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|99.1%
|PWM
|Not detected
|116 Hz
|Response time
|42.4 ms
|10 ms
|Contrast
|2132:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|154 mm (6.06 inches)
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|Width
|72 mm (2.83 inches)
|69 mm (2.72 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|156 gramm (5.5 oz)
|151 gramm (5.33 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
140
Xperia 10 II +127%
318
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
826
Xperia 10 II +91%
1577
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175532
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0
|Android 10.0
|OS size
|8 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|3600 mAh
|Charge power
|7.5 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:35 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:23 hr
Talk (3G)
17:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|12
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|February 2020
|Release date
|March 2019
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 412 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.6 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.33 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 10 II is definitely a better buy.
