Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.7-inch Sony Xperia L3 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on February 1, 2019, against the Sony Xperia 10 II, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.