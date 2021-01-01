Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia L4 vs Honor 10 Lite – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia L4 vs Huawei Honor 10 Lite

Сони Иксперия L4
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10 Лайт
Sony Xperia L4
Huawei Honor 10 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Sony Xperia L4 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on February 20, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia L4
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10 Lite
  • 41% higher pixel density (415 vs 295 PPI)
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (129K versus 95K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 16 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia L4
vs
Honor 10 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 720 x 1680 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9
PPI 295 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.5% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 93% 98.6%
PWM 100 Hz Not detected
Response time 46 ms 38.2 ms
Contrast 1650:1 805:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia L4
429 nits
Honor 10 Lite +1%
433 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia L4
79.5%
Honor 10 Lite +5%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia L4 and Huawei Honor 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia L4
76720
Honor 10 Lite +79%
137136
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia L4
95830
Honor 10 Lite +35%
129609
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0
ROM - EMUI 9
OS size 13 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3580 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia L4
n/a
Honor 10 Lite
10:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia L4
n/a
Honor 10 Lite
11:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia L4
n/a
Honor 10 Lite
28:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia L4
75.6 dB
Honor 10 Lite +13%
85.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2020 November 2018
Release date May 2020 February 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.027 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.162 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 10 Lite. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia L4.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Sony Xperia L4 and Huawei P30 Lite
2. Sony Xperia L4 and Samsung Galaxy A40
3. Sony Xperia L4 and Sony Xperia 1 II
4. Sony Xperia L4 and Sony Xperia L3
5. Sony Xperia L4 and Sony Xperia 1
6. Huawei Honor 10 Lite and Huawei Honor 10i
7. Huawei Honor 10 Lite and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. Huawei Honor 10 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A51
9. Huawei Honor 10 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A30s
10. Huawei Honor 10 Lite and Huawei Honor 9X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish