Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Sony Xperia L4 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on February 20, 2020, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia L4
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (157K versus 97K)
  • 41% higher pixel density (415 vs 295 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (495 against 426 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Has 2 SIM card slots

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia L4
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 720 x 1680 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.2:9
PPI 295 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 79.5% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 93% 99.4%
PWM 100 Hz Not detected
Response time 46 ms 42.8 ms
Contrast 1650:1 820:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia L4
426 nits
P30 Lite +16%
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Xperia L4
79.5%
P30 Lite +6%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia L4 and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia L4
147
P30 Lite +114%
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia L4
847
P30 Lite +51%
1280
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia L4
97753
P30 Lite +62%
157984

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM - EMUI 10.0
OS size 13 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3580 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia L4
n/a
P30 Lite
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia L4
n/a
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia L4
n/a
P30 Lite
28:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 7 12

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia L4
75 dB
P30 Lite +18%
88.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2020 March 2019
Release date May 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.027 W/kg 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.162 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 Lite is definitely a better buy.

