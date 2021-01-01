Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia L4 vs Galaxy A10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.2-inch Sony Xperia L4 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on February 20, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia L4
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (106K versus 95K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 63% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 238 and 146 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia L4
vs
Galaxy A10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1680 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19:9
PPI 295 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.5% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 93% 90%
PWM 100 Hz 77 Hz
Response time 46 ms 22 ms
Contrast 1650:1 2050:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia L4 +2%
429 nits
Galaxy A10
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia L4
79.5%
Galaxy A10 +3%
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia L4 and Samsung Galaxy A10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia L4
146
Galaxy A10 +63%
238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia L4
76720
Galaxy A10 +10%
84093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia L4
95830
Galaxy A10 +12%
106933
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM - One UI 2.0
OS size 13 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3580 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 15 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia L4
75.6 dB
Galaxy A10 +14%
86.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2020 February 2019
Release date May 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.027 W/kg 0.321 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.162 W/kg 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia L4. But if the performance, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A10.

