Sony Xperia L4 vs Samsung Galaxy A40

Sony Xperia L4
Samsung Galaxy A40

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Sony Xperia L4 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on February 20, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia L4
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 3580 vs 3100 mAh
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • 48% higher pixel density (437 vs 295 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (542 against 426 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (123K versus 97K)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia L4
vs
Galaxy A40

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 720 x 1680 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9
PPI 295 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 79.5% 85.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 93% 142.6%
PWM 100 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 46 ms 9 ms
Contrast 1650:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia L4
426 nits
Galaxy A40 +27%
542 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 140 gramm (4.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Xperia L4
79.5%
Galaxy A40 +8%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia L4 and Samsung Galaxy A40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1770 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia L4
147
Galaxy A40 +80%
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia L4
847
Galaxy A40 +13%
956
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia L4
97753
Galaxy A40 +26%
123188

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM - One UI 2.0
OS size 13 GB 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3580 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia L4
n/a
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia L4
n/a
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia L4
n/a
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 123°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5984 x 4140
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia L4
75 dB
Galaxy A40 +9%
81.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2020 April 2019
Release date May 2020 April 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.027 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.162 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A40 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

