Sony Xperia L4 vs Xperia 1
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Sony Xperia L4 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on February 20, 2020, against the Sony Xperia 1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia L4
- The phone is 1-year newer
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1
- Water-resistant body (IP65 classification)
- 4.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (440K versus 97K)
- 118% higher pixel density (643 vs 295 PPI)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (653 against 426 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1680 pixels
|1644 x 3840 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|21:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|643 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen to body ratio
|79.5%
|82%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|93%
|100%
|PWM
|100 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|46 ms
|3.6 ms
|Contrast
|1650:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159 mm (6.26 inches)
|167 mm (6.57 inches)
|Width
|71 mm (2.8 inches)
|72 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP65
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Gray, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|OS size
|13 GB
|23 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3580 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|135°
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|20
|5G support
|-
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|February 2019
|Release date
|May 2020
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 887 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.027 W/kg
|1.12 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.162 W/kg
|0.95 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 1 is definitely a better buy.
