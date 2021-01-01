Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia L4 vs Xperia 1 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia L4 vs Xperia 1

Сони Иксперия L4
Sony Xperia L4
VS
Сони Иксперия 1
Sony Xperia 1

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Sony Xperia L4 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on February 20, 2020, against the Sony Xperia 1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia L4
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1
  • Water-resistant body (IP65 classification)
  • 4.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (440K versus 97K)
  • 118% higher pixel density (643 vs 295 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (653 against 426 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia L4
vs
Xperia 1

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1680 pixels 1644 x 3840 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 21:9
PPI 295 ppi 643 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 79.5% 82%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 93% 100%
PWM 100 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 46 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast 1650:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia L4
426 nits
Xperia 1 +53%
653 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 167 mm (6.57 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 72 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No IP65
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Xperia L4
79.5%
Xperia 1 +3%
82%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia L4 and Sony Xperia 1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 640
GPU clock 650 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia L4
147
Xperia 1 +401%
737
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia L4
847
Xperia 1 +204%
2578
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia L4
97753
Xperia 1 +350%
440044

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
OS size 13 GB 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3580 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia L4
n/a
Xperia 1
8:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia L4
n/a
Xperia 1
11:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia L4
n/a
Xperia 1
25:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 135°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 7 20
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia L4
75 dB
Xperia 1 +9%
81.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced February 2020 February 2019
Release date May 2020 April 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 887 USD
SAR (head) 0.027 W/kg 1.12 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.162 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 1 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Sony Xperia L4 and Huawei P30 Lite
2. Sony Xperia L4 and Samsung Galaxy A20e
3. Sony Xperia L4 and Xperia 1 II
4. Sony Xperia L4 and Xperia L3
5. Sony Xperia 1 and Apple iPhone 11
6. Sony Xperia 1 and Apple iPhone 11 Pro
7. Sony Xperia 1 and Samsung Galaxy S20
8. Sony Xperia 1 and Huawei P40
9. Sony Xperia 1 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish