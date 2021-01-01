Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Sony Xperia L4 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on February 20, 2020, against the Sony Xperia 1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.