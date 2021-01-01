Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia L4 vs Xperia L3 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia L4 vs Xperia L3

Сони Иксперия L4
Sony Xperia L4
VS
Сони Иксперия Л3
Sony Xperia L3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Sony Xperia L4 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on February 20, 2020, against the Sony Xperia L3, which is powered by the same chip and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia L4
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
  • Thinner bezels – 7.64% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia L3
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (532 against 426 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 22 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia L4
vs
Xperia L3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1680 pixels 720 x 1570 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.6:9
PPI 295 ppi 303 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 79.5% 71.86%
Display tests
RGB color space 93% 99.8%
PWM 100 Hz Not detected
Response time 46 ms 42.4 ms
Contrast 1650:1 2132:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia L4
426 nits
Xperia L3 +25%
532 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 154 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 72 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 156 gramm (5.5 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Xperia L4 +11%
79.5%
Xperia L3
71.86%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia L4 and Sony Xperia L3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia L4 +5%
147
Xperia L3
140
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia L4 +3%
847
Xperia L3
826
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia L4
97753
Xperia L3
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.0
OS size 13 GB 8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3580 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 7.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 7 6

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia L4
75 dB
Xperia L3 +14%
85.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2020 February 2019
Release date May 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.027 W/kg 0.6 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.162 W/kg 1.33 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia L4. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia L3.

