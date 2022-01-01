Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia Pro-I vs Galaxy S21 Ultra – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia Pro-I (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on October 26, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia Pro-I
  • 25% higher pixel density (643 vs 515 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (114 vs 87 hours)
  • Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (1026 against 649 nits)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Thinner bezels – 7.3% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia Pro-I
vs
Galaxy S21 Ultra

Display

Type OLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 643 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Xperia Pro-I
649 nits
Galaxy S21 Ultra +58%
1026 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 72 mm (2.83 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 211 gramm (7.44 oz) 227 gramm (8.01 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black Black, Silver, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia Pro-I
82.5%
Galaxy S21 Ultra +9%
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia Pro-I and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Samsung Exynos 2100
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G78 MP14
GPU clock 840 MHz 760 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 191240
GPU - 256481
Memory - 151369
UX - 149052
Total score - 750221
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 69%
Graphics test - 31 FPS
Graphics score - 5221
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM - One UI 4.0
OS size 16 GB 26.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:49 hr 1:11 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia Pro-I
9:37 hr
Galaxy S21 Ultra +61%
15:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia Pro-I
13:42 hr
Galaxy S21 Ultra +31%
17:53 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia Pro-I
23:58 hr
Galaxy S21 Ultra +50%
35:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 10x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 120°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.4 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0 - 4.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 2.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony 1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 0.4 MP
- Pixel size: 10 micron
- Sensor: 1/6"
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 7864 x 5200
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2021 January 2021
Release date December 2021 February 2021
SAR (head) - 0.71 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.58 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia Pro-I.

