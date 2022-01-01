Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia Pro-I vs Galaxy S22 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia Pro-I (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on October 26, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia Pro-I
  • 64% higher pixel density (643 vs 393 PPI)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
  • Delivers 70% higher maximum brightness (1086 against 639 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (903K versus 823K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia Pro-I
vs
Galaxy S22 Plus

Display

Type OLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9
PPI 643 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 88.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.2%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia Pro-I
639 nits
Galaxy S22 Plus +70%
1086 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 157.4 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 72 mm (2.83 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 211 gramm (7.44 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia Pro-I
82.5%
Galaxy S22 Plus +7%
88.3%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia Pro-I and Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Samsung Exynos 2200
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Samsung Xclipse 920
GPU clock 840 MHz 1300 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia Pro-I
823522
Galaxy S22 Plus +10%
903798
CPU 203911 219050
GPU 316343 388639
Memory 141509 147516
UX 163679 149456
Total score 823522 903798
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xperia Pro-I
5680
Galaxy S22 Plus +22%
6918
Stability 67% 64%
Graphics test 33 FPS 41 FPS
Graphics score 5680 6918
PCMark 3.0 score - 12913
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM - One UI 4.1
OS size 16 GB 28.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (64% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:49 hr 1:01 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:10 hr -
Watching video 10:51 hr -
Gaming 05:03 hr -
Standby 84 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 120°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.4 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0 - 4.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 2.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony 1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.4 MP
- Pixel size: 10 micron
- Sensor: 1/6"
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.24"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2021 February 2022
Release date December 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia Pro-I.

