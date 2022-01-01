Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia Pro-I vs Xperia 5 III – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia Pro-I vs Xperia 5 III

Сони Иксперия Pro-I
VS
Сони Иксперия 5 III
Sony Xperia Pro-I
Sony Xperia 5 III

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia Pro-I (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on October 26, 2021, against the Sony Xperia 5 III, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia Pro-I
  • 43% higher pixel density (643 vs 449 PPI)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (823K versus 676K)
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (639 against 585 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5 III
  • The rear camera has a 4.4x optical zoom
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (30:20 vs 23:48 hours)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Weighs 43 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia Pro-I
vs
Xperia 5 III

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 21:9
PPI 643 ppi 449 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 81.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 490 Hz
Response time - 14 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia Pro-I +9%
639 nits
Xperia 5 III
585 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 72 mm (2.83 inches) 68 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 211 gramm (7.44 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black Black, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia Pro-I +1%
82.5%
Xperia 5 III
81.4%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia Pro-I and Sony Xperia 5 III in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia Pro-I +2%
1129
Xperia 5 III
1111
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia Pro-I +22%
823522
Xperia 5 III
676583
CPU 203911 152244
GPU 316343 278585
Memory 141509 103244
UX 163679 143374
Total score 823522 676583
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 67% -
Graphics test 33 FPS -
Graphics score 5680 -
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Rating (32nd and 111th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
OS size 16 GB 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (49% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:49 hr 1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:10 hr 09:32 hr
Watching video 10:51 hr 17:37 hr
Gaming 05:03 hr 05:12 hr
Standby 84 hr 84 hr
General battery life
Xperia Pro-I
23:48 hr
Xperia 5 III +27%
30:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 4.4x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 124°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.4 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0 - 4.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 2.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony 1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 105 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 0.4 MP
- Pixel size: 10 micron
- Sensor: 1/6"
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2021 April 2021
Release date December 2021 October 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Sony Xperia Pro-I. It has a better display and performance.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xperia Pro-I and iPhone 13 Pro
2. Xperia Pro-I and iPhone 13 Pro Max
3. Xperia Pro-I and Xperia 1 III
4. Xperia 5 III and iPhone 13 Pro
5. Xperia 5 III and Galaxy S21
6. Xperia 5 III and iPhone 13 Pro Max
7. Xperia 5 III and 9 Pro
8. Xperia 5 III and Pixel 6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish