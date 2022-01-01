Sony Xperia Pro-I vs Xperia 5 III
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia Pro-I (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on October 26, 2021, against the Sony Xperia 5 III, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia Pro-I
- 43% higher pixel density (643 vs 449 PPI)
- Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
- Supports wireless charging up to
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (823K versus 676K)
- Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (639 against 585 nits)
- Reverse charging feature
- The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5 III
- The rear camera has a 4.4x optical zoom
- Shows 27% longer battery life (30:20 vs 23:48 hours)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Weighs 43 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
95
85
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
87
81
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
72
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
91
90
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
82
79
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1644 x 3840 pixels
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|21:9
|PPI
|643 ppi
|449 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.5%
|81.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|-
|490 Hz
|Response time
|-
|14 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|166 mm (6.54 inches)
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|Width
|72 mm (2.83 inches)
|68 mm (2.68 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|211 gramm (7.44 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Green, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1000 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia Pro-I +2%
1129
1111
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3534
3541
|CPU
|203911
|152244
|GPU
|316343
|278585
|Memory
|141509
|103244
|UX
|163679
|143374
|Total score
|823522
|676583
|Stability
|67%
|-
|Graphics test
|33 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|5680
|-
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Rating (32nd and 111th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|OS size
|16 GB
|17.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (53% in 30 min)
|Yes (49% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:49 hr
|1:50 hr
|Web browsing
|07:10 hr
|09:32 hr
|Watching video
|10:51 hr
|17:37 hr
|Gaming
|05:03 hr
|05:12 hr
|Standby
|84 hr
|84 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 4.4x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|124°
|124°
|Lenses
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.4 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0 - 4.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 2.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony 1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 105 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Depth lens
|- 0.4 MP
- Pixel size: 10 micron
- Sensor: 1/6"
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2021
|April 2021
|Release date
|December 2021
|October 2021
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Sony Xperia Pro-I. It has a better display and performance.
