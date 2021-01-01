Sony Xperia XA1 Plus Dual vs Xperia 5
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Sony Xperia XA1 Plus Dual (with MediaTek MT6757) that was released on August 1, 2017, against the Sony Xperia 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XA1 Plus Dual
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5
- Water-resistant body (IP65 classification)
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Thinner bezels – 8.93% more screen real estate
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
85
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|5.5 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|20.9:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|449 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|71.97%
|80.9%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|-
|227 Hz
|Response time
|-
|15 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|155 mm (6.1 inches)
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|68 mm (2.68 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP65
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|-
|Black, Gray, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6757
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|16 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T880 MP2
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~34 GFLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1600 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2644
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
56652
Xperia 5 +496%
337603
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
433577
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|-
|OS size
|-
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3430 mAh
|3140 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Pump Express+ 2.0 (50% in 45 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (53% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|3:20 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XA1 Plus Dual +34%
15:31 hr
11:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:28 hr
Xperia 5 +33%
16:28 hr
Talk (3G)
22:43 hr
Xperia 5 +26%
28:34 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|23 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5536 x 4152
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless)
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|135°
|Lenses
|1 (23 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 23 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX300 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony Exmor RS (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia 5 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|23 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
101
Video quality
83
Generic camera score
95
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|19
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2017
|September 2019
|Release date
|September 2017
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 325 USD
|~ 712 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.65 W/kg
|1.03 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.13 W/kg
|0.95 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 5 is definitely a better buy.
