Sony Xperia XA1 Plus Dual vs Xperia 5

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Sony Xperia XA1 Plus Dual (with MediaTek MT6757) that was released on August 1, 2017, against the Sony Xperia 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XA1 Plus Dual
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5
  • Water-resistant body (IP65 classification)
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Thinner bezels – 8.93% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XA1 Plus Dual
vs
Xperia 5

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 5.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 20.9:9
PPI 401 ppi 449 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 71.97% 80.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 227 Hz
Response time - 15 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia XA1 Plus Dual +2%
580 nits
Xperia 5
569 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 68 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No IP65
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors - Black, Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XA1 Plus Dual
71.97%
Xperia 5 +12%
80.9%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XA1 Plus Dual and Sony Xperia 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6757 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 16 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T880 MP2 Adreno 640
GPU clock 900 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~34 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1600 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XA1 Plus Dual
56652
Xperia 5 +496%
337603
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3430 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Pump Express+ 2.0 (50% in 45 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:20 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XA1 Plus Dual +34%
15:31 hr
Xperia 5
11:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XA1 Plus Dual
12:28 hr
Xperia 5 +33%
16:28 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XA1 Plus Dual
22:43 hr
Xperia 5 +26%
28:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 23 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5536 x 4152 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital (lossless) Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 135°
Lenses 1 (23 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 23 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX300 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony Exmor RS (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Sony Xperia 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 23 mm 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 19
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XA1 Plus Dual +5%
84 dB
Xperia 5
80.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2017 September 2019
Release date September 2017 November 2019
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) 0.65 W/kg 1.03 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 5 is definitely a better buy.

