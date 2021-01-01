Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia XA2 Plus vs Honor 10 Lite – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia XA2 Plus vs Huawei Honor 10 Lite

Сони Иксперия XA2 Плюс
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10 Лайт
Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
Huawei Honor 10 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XA2 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on July 11, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 10 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (104 vs 89 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (517 against 433 nits)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10 Lite
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
  • Weighs 43 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XA2 Plus
vs
Honor 10 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.15% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% 98.6%
PWM 2358 Hz Not detected
Response time 42.4 ms 38.2 ms
Contrast 1866:1 805:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia XA2 Plus +19%
517 nits
Honor 10 Lite
433 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Green White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XA2 Plus
79.15%
Honor 10 Lite +5%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XA2 Plus and Huawei Honor 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 508 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~163 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XA2 Plus
86407
Honor 10 Lite +59%
137136
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 Android 9.0
ROM - EMUI 9
OS size 12 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3580 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 3:20 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XA2 Plus +18%
12:22 hr
Honor 10 Lite
10:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XA2 Plus +12%
12:51 hr
Honor 10 Lite
11:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XA2 Plus +4%
29:22 hr
Honor 10 Lite
28:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 23 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5536 x 4152 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital (lossless) Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (23 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 23 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.118 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX300 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 23 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XA2 Plus
84.7 dB
Honor 10 Lite +1%
85.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 November 2018
Release date September 2018 February 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 1.9 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.44 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 10 Lite. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus.

