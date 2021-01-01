Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XA2 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on July 11, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 10 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.