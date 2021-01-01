Sony Xperia XA2 Plus vs Huawei P20 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XA2 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on July 11, 2018, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
- Shows 35% longer battery life (104 vs 77 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
- Comes with 580 mAh larger battery capacity: 3580 vs 3000 mAh
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (517 against 475 nits)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 630
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
- Weighs 60 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
56
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6 inches
|5.84 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|18.9:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.15%
|80.72%
|RGB color space
|95.8%
|98.8%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|42.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1866:1
|1035:1
Design and build
|Height
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
|Width
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|145 gramm (5.11 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Green
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
|HiSilicon Kirin 659
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 508
|Mali-T830 MP2
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~163 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
829
P20 Lite +13%
933
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Xperia XA2 Plus +13%
4096
3628
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XA2 Plus +16%
86407
74536
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|-
|EMUI 9.0
|OS size
|12 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3580 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 40 min)
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|3:20 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XA2 Plus +10%
12:22 hr
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XA2 Plus +33%
12:51 hr
9:44 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XA2 Plus +77%
29:22 hr
16:55 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|23 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5536 x 4152
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless)
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (23 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 23 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.118 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX300 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|23 mm
|28 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2018
|March 2018
|Release date
|September 2018
|March 2018
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.9 W/kg
|0.75 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.44 W/kg
|1.21 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P20 Lite.
