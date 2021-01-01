Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia XA2 Plus vs P20 Lite – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia XA2 Plus vs Huawei P20 Lite

Сони Иксперия XA2 Плюс
VS
Хуавей П20 Лайт
Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
Huawei P20 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XA2 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on July 11, 2018, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
  • Shows 35% longer battery life (104 vs 77 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
  • Comes with 580 mAh larger battery capacity: 3580 vs 3000 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (517 against 475 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 630
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
  • Weighs 60 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XA2 Plus
vs
P20 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18.9:9
PPI 402 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.15% 80.72%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% 98.8%
PWM 2358 Hz Not detected
Response time 42.4 ms -
Contrast 1866:1 1035:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia XA2 Plus +9%
517 nits
P20 Lite
475 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Green Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XA2 Plus
79.15%
P20 Lite +2%
80.72%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XA2 Plus and Huawei P20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 508 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~163 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1333 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Xperia XA2 Plus
829
P20 Lite +13%
933
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Xperia XA2 Plus +13%
4096
P20 Lite
3628
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XA2 Plus +16%
86407
P20 Lite
74536
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM - EMUI 9.0
OS size 12 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3580 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 40 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:20 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XA2 Plus +10%
12:22 hr
P20 Lite
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XA2 Plus +33%
12:51 hr
P20 Lite
9:44 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XA2 Plus +77%
29:22 hr
P20 Lite
16:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 23 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5536 x 4152 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital (lossless) Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (23 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 23 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.118 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX300 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 23 mm 28 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XA2 Plus +1%
84.7 dB
P20 Lite
84.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 March 2018
Release date September 2018 March 2018
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 1.9 W/kg 0.75 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.44 W/kg 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P20 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xperia XA2 Plus and Redmi Note 7
2. Xperia XA2 Plus and Galaxy S8
3. Xperia XA2 Plus and Xperia XZ1
4. P20 Lite and P30 Lite
5. P20 Lite and Galaxy A20
6. P20 Lite and P30 Pro
7. P20 Lite and P40 Lite
8. P20 Lite and P40 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish