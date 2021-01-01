Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia XA2 Plus vs Galaxy A10 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia XA2 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy A10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XA2 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on July 11, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
  • 48% higher pixel density (402 vs 271 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (517 against 422 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 37 grams less
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XA2 Plus
vs
Galaxy A10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19:9
PPI 402 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.15% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% 90%
PWM 2358 Hz 77 Hz
Response time 42.4 ms 22 ms
Contrast 1866:1 2050:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia XA2 Plus +23%
517 nits
Galaxy A10
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XA2 Plus
79.15%
Galaxy A10 +3%
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XA2 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 508 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~163 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XA2 Plus +3%
86407
Galaxy A10
84093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM - One UI 2.0
OS size 12 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3580 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 3:20 hr 2:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 23 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5536 x 4152 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital (lossless) Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 1 (23 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 23 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.118 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX300 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Pro mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 23 mm -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XA2 Plus
84.7 dB
Galaxy A10 +2%
86.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced July 2018 February 2019
Release date September 2018 March 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 1.9 W/kg 0.321 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.44 W/kg 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus. But if the performance, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A10.

