Sony Xperia XA2 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy A10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XA2 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on July 11, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
- 48% higher pixel density (402 vs 271 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Fingerprint scanner
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (517 against 422 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 37 grams less
- The phone is 7-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
55
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
41
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
48
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|271 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.15%
|81.6%
|RGB color space
|95.8%
|90%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|77 Hz
|Response time
|42.4 ms
|22 ms
|Contrast
|1866:1
|2050:1
Design and build
|Height
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Green
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 508
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~163 GFLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
848
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XA2 Plus +3%
86407
84093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
106933
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|-
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|12 GB
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3580 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 40 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|3:20 hr
|2:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:51 hr
Talk (3G)
29:22 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|23 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5536 x 4152
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless)
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|1 (23 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 23 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.118 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX300 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|23 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2018
|February 2019
|Release date
|September 2018
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.9 W/kg
|0.321 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.44 W/kg
|1.09 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus. But if the performance, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A10.
