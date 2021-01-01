Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia XA2 Plus vs Galaxy A40 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XA2 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on July 11, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
  • Shows 42% longer battery life (104 vs 73 hours)
  • Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 3580 vs 3100 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.35% more screen real estate

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 79.15% 85.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% 142.6%
PWM 2358 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 42.4 ms 9 ms
Contrast 1866:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia XA2 Plus
517 nits
Galaxy A40 +6%
546 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 140 gramm (4.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XA2 Plus
79.15%
Galaxy A40 +8%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XA2 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1770 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 508 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~163 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XA2 Plus
86407
Galaxy A40 +24%
106833
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM - One UI 2.0
OS size 12 GB 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3580 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 40 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 3:20 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XA2 Plus +22%
12:22 hr
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XA2 Plus +18%
12:51 hr
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XA2 Plus +43%
29:22 hr
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 23 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5536 x 4152 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital (lossless) Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (23 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 23 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.118 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX300 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5984 x 4140
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 23 mm 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XA2 Plus +3%
84.7 dB
Galaxy A40
82.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 April 2019
Release date September 2018 April 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 1.9 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.44 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A40 is definitely a better buy.

