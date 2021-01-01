Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia XA2 Plus vs Galaxy A7 (2018) – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia XA2 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)

Сони Иксперия XA2 Плюс
VS
Самсунг Галакси А7 (2018)
Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XA2 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on July 11, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7885 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (104 vs 93 hours)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (600 against 517 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 36 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XA2 Plus
vs
Galaxy A7 (2018)

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 79.15% 74.69%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% 98.7%
PWM 2358 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 42.4 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast 1866:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia XA2 Plus
517 nits
Galaxy A7 (2018) +16%
600 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Green Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XA2 Plus +6%
79.15%
Galaxy A7 (2018)
74.69%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XA2 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 508 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~163 GFLOPS ~29 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XA2 Plus
86407
Galaxy A7 (2018) +41%
121913
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM - One UI 2.0
OS size 12 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3580 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 3:20 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XA2 Plus +6%
12:22 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018)
11:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XA2 Plus
12:51 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018) +20%
15:05 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XA2 Plus +16%
29:22 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018)
25:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 23 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5536 x 4152 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital (lossless) Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (23 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 23 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.118 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX300 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5664 x 4248
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 23 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.78"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XA2 Plus
84.7 dB
Galaxy A7 (2018) +1%
85.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 September 2018
Release date September 2018 September 2018
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 1.9 W/kg 0.335 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.44 W/kg 1.425 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. P20 Lite and Xperia XA2 Plus
2. Galaxy S8 and Xperia XA2 Plus
3. Nova 3i and Xperia XA2 Plus
4. Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A7 (2018)
5. Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A7 (2018)
6. Galaxy A40 and Galaxy A7 (2018)
7. Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A7 (2018)
8. Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish