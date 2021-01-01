Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XA2 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on July 11, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7885 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.