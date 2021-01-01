Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia XA2 Plus vs Galaxy S8 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia XA2 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S8

Сони Иксперия XA2 Плюс
VS
Самсунг Галакси С8
Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XA2 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on July 11, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy S8, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 8895 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (104 vs 84 hours)
  • Comes with 580 mAh larger battery capacity: 3580 vs 3000 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 42% higher pixel density (570 vs 402 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1794 MHz
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (616 against 517 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 8895
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XA2 Plus
vs
Galaxy S8

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 570 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 79.15% 83.6%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% 99.8%
PWM 2358 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 42.4 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast 1866:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia XA2 Plus
517 nits
Galaxy S8 +19%
616 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Green Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XA2 Plus
79.15%
Galaxy S8 +6%
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XA2 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 508 Mali-G71 MP20
GPU clock 650 MHz 546 MHz
FLOPS ~163 GFLOPS ~349 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XA2 Plus
86407
Galaxy S8 +97%
170326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 8.0 Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM - One UI
OS size 12 GB 11.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3580 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 40 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:20 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XA2 Plus +22%
12:22 hr
Galaxy S8
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XA2 Plus
12:51 hr
Galaxy S8 +14%
14:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XA2 Plus +20%
29:22 hr
Galaxy S8
24:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 23 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5536 x 4152 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital (lossless) Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (23 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 23 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.118 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX300 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Pro mode - Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/1.7
Focal length 23 mm 25 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XA2 Plus +3%
84.7 dB
Galaxy S8
82.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2018 March 2017
Release date September 2018 April 2017
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 687 USD
SAR (head) 1.9 W/kg 0.315 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.44 W/kg 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S8 is definitely a better buy.

