Sony Xperia XA2 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S8
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XA2 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on July 11, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy S8, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 8895 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
- Shows 24% longer battery life (104 vs 84 hours)
- Comes with 580 mAh larger battery capacity: 3580 vs 3000 mAh
- The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 42% higher pixel density (570 vs 402 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1794 MHz
- Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (616 against 517 nits)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 8895
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|570 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.15%
|83.6%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.8%
|99.8%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|250 Hz
|Response time
|42.4 ms
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|1866:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|Width
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
|Thickness
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Green
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 508
|Mali-G71 MP20
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|546 MHz
|FLOPS
|~163 GFLOPS
|~349 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|1794 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
340
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1447
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
86407
Galaxy S8 +97%
170326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
231240
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|-
|One UI
|OS size
|12 GB
|11.7 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3580 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 40 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|3:20 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XA2 Plus +22%
12:22 hr
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:51 hr
Galaxy S8 +14%
14:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XA2 Plus +20%
29:22 hr
24:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|23 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5536 x 4152
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless)
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (23 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 23 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.118 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX300 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/1.7
|Focal length
|23 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1440p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2018
|March 2017
|Release date
|September 2018
|April 2017
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 687 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.9 W/kg
|0.315 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.44 W/kg
|1.27 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S8 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1