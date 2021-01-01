Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia XA2 Plus vs Xperia 10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XA2 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on July 11, 2018, against the Sony Xperia 10, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
  • Shows 60% longer battery life (104 vs 65 hours)
  • Comes with 710 mAh larger battery capacity: 3580 vs 2870 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • Stereo speakers
  • 14% higher pixel density (457 vs 402 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 43 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7 mm narrower
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XA2 Plus
vs
Xperia 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20.9:9
PPI 402 ppi 457 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 79.15% 79.53%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% 97.3%
PWM 2358 Hz 2336 Hz
Response time 42.4 ms 44.4 ms
Contrast 1866:1 1519:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia XA2 Plus
517 nits
Xperia 10 +5%
543 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 156 mm (6.14 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 68 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Green Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XA2 Plus
79.15%
Xperia 10
79.53%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XA2 Plus and Sony Xperia 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 508 Adreno 508
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~163 GFLOPS ~163 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Xperia XA2 Plus
4096
Xperia 10 +868%
39669
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XA2 Plus
86407
Xperia 10 +2%
87852
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3580 mAh 2870 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 40 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min)
Full charging time 3:20 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XA2 Plus +45%
12:22 hr
Xperia 10
8:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XA2 Plus +65%
12:51 hr
Xperia 10
7:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XA2 Plus +61%
29:22 hr
Xperia 10
18:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 23 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5536 x 4152 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital (lossless) Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (23 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 23 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.118 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX300 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 23 mm 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XA2 Plus
84.7 dB
Xperia 10 +2%
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 February 2019
Release date September 2018 April 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 312 USD
SAR (head) 1.9 W/kg 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.44 W/kg 1.31 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 10. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus.

