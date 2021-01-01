Sony Xperia XA2 Plus vs Xperia 10
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XA2 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on July 11, 2018, against the Sony Xperia 10, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
- Shows 60% longer battery life (104 vs 65 hours)
- Comes with 710 mAh larger battery capacity: 3580 vs 2870 mAh
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
- Stereo speakers
- 14% higher pixel density (457 vs 402 PPI)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 43 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7 mm narrower
- The phone is 7-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
52
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
49
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
66
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|20.9:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|457 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.15%
|79.53%
|RGB color space
|95.8%
|97.3%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|2336 Hz
|Response time
|42.4 ms
|44.4 ms
|Contrast
|1866:1
|1519:1
Design and build
|Height
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|156 mm (6.14 inches)
|Width
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|68 mm (2.68 inches)
|Thickness
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Green
|Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 508
|Adreno 508
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~163 GFLOPS
|~163 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
829
Xperia 10 +1%
838
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4096
Xperia 10 +868%
39669
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
86407
Xperia 10 +2%
87852
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
n/a
111513
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|OS size
|12 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3580 mAh
|2870 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 40 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|3:20 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XA2 Plus +45%
12:22 hr
8:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XA2 Plus +65%
12:51 hr
7:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XA2 Plus +61%
29:22 hr
18:11 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|23 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5536 x 4152
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless)
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (23 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 23 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.118 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX300 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|23 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2018
|February 2019
|Release date
|September 2018
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 312 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.9 W/kg
|0.9 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.44 W/kg
|1.31 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 10. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus.
