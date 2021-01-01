Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XA2 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on July 11, 2018, against the Sony Xperia 10 II, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.