Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia XA2 Plus vs Xperia 10 II – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia XA2 Plus vs Xperia 10 II

Сони Иксперия XA2 Плюс
VS
Сони Иксперия 10 II
Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
Sony Xperia 10 II

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XA2 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on July 11, 2018, against the Sony Xperia 10 II, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (104 vs 92 hours)
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 14% higher pixel density (457 vs 402 PPI)
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XA2 Plus
vs
Xperia 10 II

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 21:9
PPI 402 ppi 457 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 79.15% 77.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% 99.1%
PWM 2358 Hz 116 Hz
Response time 42.4 ms 10 ms
Contrast 1866:1 -
Max. Brightness
Xperia XA2 Plus
517 nits
Xperia 10 II
518 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 69 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XA2 Plus +2%
79.15%
Xperia 10 II
77.6%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XA2 Plus and Sony Xperia 10 II in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 508 Adreno 610
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~163 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XA2 Plus
86407
Xperia 10 II +56%
134577
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 Android 11
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3580 mAh 3600 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 40 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:20 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XA2 Plus +1%
12:22 hr
Xperia 10 II
12:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XA2 Plus
12:51 hr
Xperia 10 II +46%
18:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XA2 Plus +68%
29:22 hr
Xperia 10 II
17:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 23 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5536 x 4152 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital (lossless) Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (23 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 23 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.118 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX300 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 23 mm -
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XA2 Plus +1%
84.7 dB
Xperia 10 II
83.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 February 2020
Release date September 2018 September 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 412 USD
SAR (head) 1.9 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.44 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 10 II is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P20 Lite vs Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
2. Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
3. Sony Xperia XZ1 vs Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
4. Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Sony Xperia 10 II
5. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Sony Xperia 10 II
6. Sony Xperia 5 vs Sony Xperia 10 II
7. Sony Xperia 10 vs Sony Xperia 10 II
8. Sony Xperia 1 vs Sony Xperia 10 II

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish