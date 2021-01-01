Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia XA2 Plus vs Xperia 5 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia XA2 Plus vs Xperia 5

Сони Иксперия XA2 Плюс
VS
Сони Иксперия 5
Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
Sony Xperia 5

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XA2 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on July 11, 2018, against the Sony Xperia 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (104 vs 96 hours)
  • Comes with 440 mAh larger battery capacity: 3580 vs 3140 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5
  • Water-resistant body (IP65 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (569 against 517 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XA2 Plus
vs
Xperia 5

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20.9:9
PPI 402 ppi 449 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 79.15% 80.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% 100%
PWM 2358 Hz 227 Hz
Response time 42.4 ms 15 ms
Contrast 1866:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia XA2 Plus
517 nits
Xperia 5 +10%
569 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 68 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No IP65
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Green Black, Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XA2 Plus
79.15%
Xperia 5 +2%
80.9%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XA2 Plus and Sony Xperia 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 508 Adreno 640
GPU clock 650 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~163 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XA2 Plus
86407
Xperia 5 +291%
337603
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
OS size 12 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3580 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 40 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:20 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XA2 Plus +7%
12:22 hr
Xperia 5
11:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XA2 Plus
12:51 hr
Xperia 5 +30%
16:28 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XA2 Plus +3%
29:22 hr
Xperia 5
28:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 23 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5536 x 4152 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital (lossless) Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 135°
Lenses 1 (23 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 23 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.118 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX300 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony Exmor RS (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Sony Xperia 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 23 mm 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 19
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XA2 Plus +6%
84.7 dB
Xperia 5
80.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2018 September 2019
Release date September 2018 November 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) 1.9 W/kg 1.03 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.44 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 5 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P20 Lite or Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
2. Samsung Galaxy S8 or Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
3. Sony Xperia XZ1 or Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
4. Apple iPhone 11 or Sony Xperia 5
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 or Sony Xperia 5
6. Sony Xperia 1 II or Sony Xperia 5
7. Sony Xperia 1 or Sony Xperia 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish