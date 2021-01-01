Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XA2 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on July 11, 2018, against the Sony Xperia 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.