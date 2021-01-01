Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia XA2 Plus vs Xperia L3 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia XA2 Plus vs Xperia L3

Сони Иксперия XA2 Плюс
VS
Сони Иксперия Л3
Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
Sony Xperia L3

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XA2 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on July 11, 2018, against the Sony Xperia L3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 33% higher pixel density (402 vs 303 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 7.29% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia L3
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
  • Weighs 49 grams less
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XA2 Plus
vs
Xperia L3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 720 x 1570 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.6:9
PPI 402 ppi 303 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 79.15% 71.86%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% 99.8%
PWM 2358 Hz Not detected
Response time 42.4 ms 42.4 ms
Contrast 1866:1 2132:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia XA2 Plus
517 nits
Xperia L3 +2%
525 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 154 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 72 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 156 gramm (5.5 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Green Black, Silver, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XA2 Plus +10%
79.15%
Xperia L3
71.86%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XA2 Plus and Sony Xperia L3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 508 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~163 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1333 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XA2 Plus +14%
86407
Xperia L3
76115
Software

Operating system Android 8.0 Android 8.0
OS size 12 GB 8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3580 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 7.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 3:20 hr 2:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XA2 Plus
12:22 hr
Xperia L3
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XA2 Plus
12:51 hr
Xperia L3
n/a
Talk (3G)
Xperia XA2 Plus
29:22 hr
Xperia L3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 23 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5536 x 4152 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital (lossless) Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 1 (23 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 23 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.118 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX300 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 23 mm 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XA2 Plus
84.7 dB
Xperia L3 +2%
86.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 February 2019
Release date September 2018 March 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 1.9 W/kg 0.6 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.44 W/kg 1.33 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus. It has a better display, performance, battery life, and design.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
