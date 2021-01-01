Sony Xperia XA2 Plus vs Xperia L4
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XA2 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on July 11, 2018, against the Sony Xperia L4, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
- 36% higher pixel density (402 vs 295 PPI)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (517 against 429 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia L4
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
- Weighs 27 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
25
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
65
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
57
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
49
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|720 x 1680 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|21:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.15%
|79.5%
|RGB color space
|95.8%
|93%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|100 Hz
|Response time
|42.4 ms
|46 ms
|Contrast
|1866:1
|1650:1
Design and build
|Height
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|159 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|71 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Green
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 508
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~163 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
146
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
846
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XA2 Plus +13%
86407
76720
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
95830
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0
|Android 9.0
|OS size
|12 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3580 mAh
|3580 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 40 min)
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|3:20 hr
|2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:51 hr
Talk (3G)
29:22 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|23 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5536 x 4152
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless)
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|117°
|Lenses
|1 (23 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 23 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.118 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX300 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|23 mm
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|7
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2018
|February 2020
|Release date
|September 2018
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.9 W/kg
|0.027 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.44 W/kg
|1.162 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia L4.
