Sony Xperia XA2 Plus vs XA1 Plus Dual

Сони Иксперия XA2 Плюс
VS
Сони Икспериа XA1 Плюс Дуал
Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
Sony Xperia XA1 Plus Dual

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XA2 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on July 11, 2018, against the Sony Xperia XA1 Plus Dual, which is powered by MediaTek MT6757 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Thinner bezels – 7.18% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 630
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XA1 Plus Dual
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1600 MHz
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (580 against 517 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XA2 Plus
vs
Xperia XA1 Plus Dual

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 402 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 79.15% 71.97%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 42.4 ms -
Contrast 1866:1 -
Max. Brightness
Xperia XA2 Plus
517 nits
Xperia XA1 Plus Dual +12%
580 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 155 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Green -
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XA2 Plus and Sony Xperia XA1 Plus Dual in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 MediaTek MT6757
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 508 Mali-T880 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~163 GFLOPS ~34 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1600 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Software

Operating system Android 8.0 Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3580 mAh 3430 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 40 min) Yes, Pump Express+ 2.0 (50% in 45 min)
Full charging time 3:20 hr 3:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XA2 Plus
12:22 hr
Xperia XA1 Plus Dual +25%
15:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XA2 Plus +2%
12:51 hr
Xperia XA1 Plus Dual
12:28 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XA2 Plus +30%
29:22 hr
Xperia XA1 Plus Dual
22:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 23 megapixels 23 megapixels
Image resolution 5536 x 4152 5536 x 4152
Zoom Digital (lossless) Digital (lossless)
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (23 MP) 1 (23 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 23 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.118 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX300 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 23 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX300 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Pro mode - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 23 mm 23 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 August 2017
Release date September 2018 September 2017
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 325 USD
SAR (head) 1.9 W/kg 0.65 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.44 W/kg 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus is definitely a better buy.

