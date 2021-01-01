Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XA2 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on July 11, 2018, against the Sony Xperia XA1 Plus Dual, which is powered by MediaTek MT6757 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.