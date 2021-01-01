Sony Xperia XA2 Plus vs XA1 Plus Dual
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia XA2 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on July 11, 2018, against the Sony Xperia XA1 Plus Dual, which is powered by MediaTek MT6757 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Thinner bezels – 7.18% more screen real estate
- The phone is 1-year newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 630
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XA1 Plus Dual
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1600 MHz
- Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (580 against 517 nits)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|16:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.15%
|71.97%
|RGB color space
|95.8%
|-
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|-
|Response time
|42.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1866:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|155 mm (6.1 inches)
|Width
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Green
|-
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
|MediaTek MT6757
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 508
|Mali-T880 MP2
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~163 GFLOPS
|~34 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
829
899
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Xperia XA2 Plus +10%
4096
3719
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XA2 Plus +53%
86407
56652
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|ROM
|-
|Stock Android
|OS size
|12 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3580 mAh
|3430 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 40 min)
|Yes, Pump Express+ 2.0 (50% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|3:20 hr
|3:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:22 hr
Xperia XA1 Plus Dual +25%
15:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XA2 Plus +2%
12:51 hr
12:28 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XA2 Plus +30%
29:22 hr
22:43 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|23 megapixels
|23 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5536 x 4152
|5536 x 4152
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless)
|Digital (lossless)
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (23 MP)
|1 (23 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 23 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.118 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX300 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 23 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX300 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|23 mm
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2018
|August 2017
|Release date
|September 2018
|September 2017
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 325 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.9 W/kg
|0.65 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.44 W/kg
|1.13 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus is definitely a better buy.
