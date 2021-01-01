Sony Xperia XZ Premium vs Xperia 10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Sony Xperia XZ Premium (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on February 24, 2017, against the Sony Xperia 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ Premium
- Water-resistant body (IP65 classification)
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (226K versus 111K)
- 75% higher pixel density (801 vs 457 PPI)
- Shows 11% longer battery life (72 vs 65 hours)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 360 mAh larger battery capacity: 3230 vs 2870 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 835
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10
- Thinner bezels – 9.88% more screen real estate
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The phone is 2-years newer
- Better grip in hands – the body is 9 mm narrower
- Weighs 29 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
52
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
49
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
66
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
53
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.5 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|2160 x 3840 pixels
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|20.9:9
|PPI
|801 ppi
|457 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|69.65%
|79.53%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|97.3%
|PWM
|1136 Hz
|2336 Hz
|Response time
|27.8 ms
|44.4 ms
|Contrast
|932:1
|1519:1
Design and build
|Height
|156 mm (6.14 inches)
|156 mm (6.14 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|68 mm (2.68 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP65
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gray, Red, Pink
|Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
|Max. clock
|2450 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 508
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|~163 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Xperia XZ Premium +133%
1954
838
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5844
Xperia 10 +579%
39669
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ Premium +64%
144214
87852
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ Premium +104%
226976
111513
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|OS size
|14 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3230 mAh
|2870 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 20 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ Premium +19%
10:04 hr
8:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
8:04 hr
7:58 hr
Talk (3G)
18:54 hr
18:11 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|19 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5000 x 3500
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless)
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (19 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX400 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia XZ Premium from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|22 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2017
|February 2019
|Release date
|June 2017
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 687 USD
|~ 312 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.21 W/kg
|0.9 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.16 W/kg
|1.31 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia XZ Premium is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2