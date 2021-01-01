Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia XZ1 vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.2-inch Sony Xperia XZ1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on August 31, 2017, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ1
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (82 vs 74 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Thinner bezels – 13.68% more screen real estate
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 191K)
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (665 against 568 nits)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XZ1
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 5.2 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 424 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 69.22% 82.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM 2358 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 33.4 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast 785:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia XZ1
568 nits
iPhone X +17%
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148 mm (5.83 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XZ1
69.22%
iPhone X +20%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XZ1 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2450 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540 Apple GPU
GPU clock 710 MHz -
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia XZ1
387
iPhone X +140%
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia XZ1
1660
iPhone X +44%
2387
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ1
147210
iPhone X +68%
247466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ1
191098
iPhone X +31%
251266
Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
OS size 13 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2700 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ1
9:28 hr
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ1
11:38 hr
iPhone X +6%
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ1 +6%
20:22 hr
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 19 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5000 x 3500 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 1 (19 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm 32 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XZ1
80.9 dB
iPhone X +5%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2017 September 2017
Release date October 2017 November 2017
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone X is definitely a better buy.

