Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.2-inch Sony Xperia XZ1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on August 31, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ1
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (82 vs 74 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (191K versus 159K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (568 against 499 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 387 and 347 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Has a 0.64 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 2700 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 10.68% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XZ1
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.2 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.9:9
PPI 424 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 69.22% 79.9%
Display tests
PWM 2358 Hz Not detected
Response time 33.4 ms -
Contrast 785:1 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia XZ1 +14%
568 nits
Honor 10
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148 mm (5.83 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XZ1
69.22%
Honor 10 +15%
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XZ1 and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2450 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 710 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia XZ1 +12%
387
Honor 10
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia XZ1 +10%
1660
Honor 10
1510
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ1
147210
Honor 10 +43%
209874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ1 +20%
191098
Honor 10
159477
Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM - EMUI 9.1
OS size 13 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2700 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ1
9:28 hr
Honor 10 +24%
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ1
11:38 hr
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ1
20:22 hr
Honor 10 +5%
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 19 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5000 x 3500 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (19 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XZ1
80.9 dB
Honor 10 +4%
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2017 April 2018
Release date October 2017 April 2018
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the connectivity and design are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia XZ1. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 10.

