Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.2-inch Sony Xperia XZ1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on August 31, 2017, against the Huawei Nova 3i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.