Sony Xperia XZ1 vs Huawei Nova 3i

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.2-inch Sony Xperia XZ1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on August 31, 2017, against the Huawei Nova 3i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ1
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 66% higher maximum brightness (568 against 343 nits)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (191K versus 167K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 3i
  • Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 12.98% more screen real estate
  • Comes with 640 mAh larger battery capacity: 3340 vs 2700 mAh
  • The phone is 11-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XZ1
vs
Nova 3i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.2 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 424 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 69.22% 82.2%
Display tests
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 33.4 ms -
Contrast 785:1 -
Max. Brightness
Xperia XZ1 +66%
568 nits
Nova 3i
343 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 148 mm (5.83 inches) 157.6 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XZ1
69.22%
Nova 3i +19%
82.2%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XZ1 and Huawei Nova 3i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2450 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540 Mali-G51
GPU clock 710 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia XZ1 +21%
387
Nova 3i
319
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia XZ1 +25%
1660
Nova 3i
1328
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ1 +6%
147210
Nova 3i
138555
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ1 +14%
191098
Nova 3i
167262
Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM - EMUI 9.0
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2700 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min) No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ1
9:28 hr
Nova 3i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ1
11:38 hr
Nova 3i
n/a
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ1
20:22 hr
Nova 3i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 19 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5000 x 3500 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (19 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 16 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XZ1
80.9 dB
Nova 3i
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2017 July 2018
Release date October 2017 October 2018
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg 0.83 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg 1.64 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia XZ1 is definitely a better buy.

