Sony Xperia XZ1 vs Huawei Nova 3i
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.2-inch Sony Xperia XZ1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on August 31, 2017, against the Huawei Nova 3i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ1
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Delivers 66% higher maximum brightness (568 against 343 nits)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (191K versus 167K)
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 3i
- Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 12.98% more screen real estate
- Comes with 640 mAh larger battery capacity: 3340 vs 2700 mAh
- The phone is 11-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
44
35
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
59
55
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
53
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
54
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
49
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.2 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|424 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|69.22%
|82.2%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|-
|Response time
|33.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|785:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|148 mm (5.83 inches)
|157.6 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
|White, Black, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2450 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 540
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia XZ1 +21%
387
319
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia XZ1 +25%
1660
1328
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ1 +6%
147210
138555
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ1 +14%
191098
167262
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|-
|EMUI 9.0
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|2700 mAh
|3340 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:38 hr
Talk (3G)
20:22 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|19 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5000 x 3500
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (19 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|22 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|16
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2017
|July 2018
|Release date
|October 2017
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 237 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.8 W/kg
|0.83 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.22 W/kg
|1.64 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia XZ1 is definitely a better buy.
