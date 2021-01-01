Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia XZ1 vs P20 Lite – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia XZ1 vs Huawei P20 Lite

Сони Иксперия XZ1
VS
Хуавей П20 Лайт
Sony Xperia XZ1
Huawei P20 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.2-inch Sony Xperia XZ1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on August 31, 2017, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ1
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 835
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (568 against 475 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • Has a 0.64 inch larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 11.5% more screen real estate
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2700 mAh
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XZ1
vs
P20 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.2 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18.9:9
PPI 424 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 69.22% 80.72%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM 2358 Hz Not detected
Response time 33.4 ms -
Contrast 785:1 1035:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia XZ1 +20%
568 nits
P20 Lite
475 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148 mm (5.83 inches) 148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XZ1
69.22%
P20 Lite +17%
80.72%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XZ1 and Huawei P20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2450 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 710 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia XZ1
1660
P20 Lite
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ1 +98%
147210
P20 Lite
74536
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ1
191098
P20 Lite
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM - EMUI 9.0
OS size 13 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2700 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ1
9:28 hr
P20 Lite +20%
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ1 +21%
11:38 hr
P20 Lite
9:44 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ1 +22%
20:22 hr
P20 Lite
16:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 19 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5000 x 3500 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (19 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm 28 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 16 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XZ1
80.9 dB
P20 Lite +4%
84.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2017 March 2018
Release date October 2017 March 2018
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg 0.75 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia XZ1 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Sony Xperia 5 and Xperia XZ1
2. Sony Xperia XZ Premium and Xperia XZ1
3. Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact and Xperia XZ1
4. Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia XZ1
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Huawei P20 Lite
6. Huawei P30 and P20 Lite
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Huawei P20 Lite
8. Huawei P40 and P20 Lite
9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Huawei P20 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish