Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia XZ1 vs Galaxy A7 (2018) – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia XZ1 vs Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)

Сони Иксперия XZ1
VS
Самсунг Галакси А7 (2018)
Sony Xperia XZ1
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.2-inch Sony Xperia XZ1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on August 31, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7885 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ1
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (191K versus 92K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 835
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (93 vs 82 hours)
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 2700 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.47% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XZ1
vs
Galaxy A7 (2018)

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 5.2 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18.5:9
PPI 424 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 69.22% 74.69%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.7%
PWM 2358 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 33.4 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast 785:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia XZ1
568 nits
Galaxy A7 (2018) +6%
600 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148 mm (5.83 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XZ1
69.22%
Galaxy A7 (2018) +8%
74.69%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XZ1 and Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885
Max. clock 2450 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 710 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS ~29 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ1 +21%
147210
Galaxy A7 (2018)
121913
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ1 +106%
191098
Galaxy A7 (2018)
92883
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM - One UI 2.0
OS size 13 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2700 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min) No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ1
9:28 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018) +25%
11:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ1
11:38 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018) +32%
15:05 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ1
20:22 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018) +25%
25:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 19 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5000 x 3500 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (19 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 5664 x 4248
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.78"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XZ1
80.9 dB
Galaxy A7 (2018) +6%
85.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2017 September 2018
Release date October 2017 September 2018
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg 0.335 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg 1.425 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia XZ1. But if the display, software, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Sony Xperia XZ1 and Apple iPhone X
2. Sony Xperia XZ1 and Sony Xperia XZ3
3. Sony Xperia XZ1 and Sony Xperia XZ2
4. Sony Xperia XZ1 and Sony Xperia 10
5. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
6. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) and Samsung Galaxy A51
7. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) and Samsung Galaxy A20
8. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) and Samsung Galaxy A70
9. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) and Samsung Galaxy A71

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish