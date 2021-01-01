Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.2-inch Sony Xperia XZ1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on August 31, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy S8, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 8895 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.