Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.2-inch Sony Xperia XZ1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on August 31, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy S8, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 8895 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ1
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 387 and 340 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 14.38% more screen real estate
  • 34% higher pixel density (570 vs 424 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2700 mAh
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (231K versus 191K)
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (616 against 568 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XZ1
vs
Galaxy S8

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 5.2 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18.5:9
PPI 424 ppi 570 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 69.22% 83.6%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM 2358 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 33.4 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast 785:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia XZ1
568 nits
Galaxy S8 +8%
616 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148 mm (5.83 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XZ1
69.22%
Galaxy S8 +21%
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XZ1 and Samsung Galaxy S8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
Max. clock 2450 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540 Mali-G71 MP20
GPU clock 710 MHz 546 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS ~349 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia XZ1 +14%
387
Galaxy S8
340
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia XZ1 +15%
1660
Galaxy S8
1447
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ1
147210
Galaxy S8 +16%
170326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ1
191098
Galaxy S8 +21%
231240
Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM - One UI
OS size 13 GB 11.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2700 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ1
9:28 hr
Galaxy S8 +8%
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ1
11:38 hr
Galaxy S8 +26%
14:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ1
20:22 hr
Galaxy S8 +20%
24:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 19 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5000 x 3500 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (19 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Pro mode - Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.7
Focal length 22 mm 25 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 16 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XZ1
80.9 dB
Galaxy S8 +2%
82.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2017 March 2017
Release date October 2017 April 2017
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 687 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg 0.315 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S8. It has a better display, software, battery life, and design.

