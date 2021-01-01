Sony Xperia XZ1 vs Samsung Galaxy S8
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.2-inch Sony Xperia XZ1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on August 31, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy S8, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 8895 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ1
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Stereo speakers
- 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 387 and 340 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 14.38% more screen real estate
- 34% higher pixel density (570 vs 424 PPI)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2700 mAh
- 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (231K versus 191K)
- Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (616 against 568 nits)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
44
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
59
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
53
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
59
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.2 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|424 ppi
|570 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|69.22%
|83.6%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|250 Hz
|Response time
|33.4 ms
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|785:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|148 mm (5.83 inches)
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|Width
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
|Max. clock
|2450 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 540
|Mali-G71 MP20
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|546 MHz
|FLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|~349 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1794 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia XZ1 +14%
387
340
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia XZ1 +15%
1660
1447
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
147210
Galaxy S8 +16%
170326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
191098
Galaxy S8 +21%
231240
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|-
|One UI
|OS size
|13 GB
|11.7 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2700 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:28 hr
Galaxy S8 +8%
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:38 hr
Galaxy S8 +26%
14:32 hr
Talk (3G)
20:22 hr
Galaxy S8 +20%
24:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|19 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5000 x 3500
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (19 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/1.7
|Focal length
|22 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1440p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|16
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2017
|March 2017
|Release date
|October 2017
|April 2017
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 687 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.8 W/kg
|0.315 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.22 W/kg
|1.27 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S8. It has a better display, software, battery life, and design.
