Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.2-inch Sony Xperia XZ1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on August 31, 2017, against the Sony Xperia 1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ1
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (440K versus 191K)
  • Has a 1.3 inches larger screen size
  • 52% higher pixel density (643 vs 424 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Thinner bezels – 12.78% more screen real estate
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 2700 mAh
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (663 against 568 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XZ1
vs
Xperia 1

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 5.2 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1644 x 3840 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 21:9
PPI 424 ppi 643 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 69.22% 82%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM 2358 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 33.4 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast 785:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia XZ1
568 nits
Xperia 1 +17%
663 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148 mm (5.83 inches) 167 mm (6.57 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 72 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP65
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink White, Black, Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XZ1
69.22%
Xperia 1 +18%
82%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XZ1 and Sony Xperia 1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2450 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540 Adreno 640
GPU clock 710 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia XZ1
387
Xperia 1 +90%
736
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia XZ1
1660
Xperia 1 +54%
2551
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ1
147210
Xperia 1 +149%
366650
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ1
191098
Xperia 1 +130%
440134
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
OS size 13 GB 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2700 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ1 +8%
9:28 hr
Xperia 1
8:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ1 +3%
11:38 hr
Xperia 1
11:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ1
20:22 hr
Xperia 1 +24%
25:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 19 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5000 x 3500 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 135°
Lenses 1 (19 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 16 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XZ1
80.9 dB
Xperia 1 +2%
82.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2017 February 2019
Release date October 2017 April 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 887 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg 1.12 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 1 is definitely a better buy.

