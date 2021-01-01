Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.2-inch Sony Xperia XZ1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on August 31, 2017, against the Sony Xperia 1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.