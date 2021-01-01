Sony Xperia XZ1 vs Xperia 10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.2-inch Sony Xperia XZ1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on August 31, 2017, against the Sony Xperia 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ1
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (191K versus 111K)
- Shows 26% longer battery life (82 vs 65 hours)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 835
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 10.31% more screen real estate
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
44
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
53
49
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
66
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.2 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|20.9:9
|PPI
|424 ppi
|457 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|69.22%
|79.53%
|RGB color space
|-
|97.3%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|2336 Hz
|Response time
|33.4 ms
|44.4 ms
|Contrast
|785:1
|1519:1
Design and build
|Height
|148 mm (5.83 inches)
|156 mm (6.14 inches)
|Width
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|68 mm (2.68 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
|Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
|Max. clock
|2450 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 508
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|~163 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1660
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ1 +68%
147210
87852
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ1 +71%
191098
111513
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|2700 mAh
|2870 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ1 +10%
9:28 hr
8:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ1 +50%
11:38 hr
7:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ1 +12%
20:22 hr
18:11 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|19 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5000 x 3500
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (19 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|22 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2017
|February 2019
|Release date
|October 2017
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 312 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.8 W/kg
|0.9 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.22 W/kg
|1.31 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia XZ1. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia 10.
Cast your vote
6 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 6