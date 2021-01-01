Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia XZ1 vs Xperia 10 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia XZ1 vs Xperia 10

Сони Иксперия XZ1
VS
Сони Иксперия 10
Sony Xperia XZ1
Sony Xperia 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.2-inch Sony Xperia XZ1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on August 31, 2017, against the Sony Xperia 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ1
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (191K versus 111K)
  • Shows 26% longer battery life (82 vs 65 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 835
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 10.31% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XZ1
vs
Xperia 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.2 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 20.9:9
PPI 424 ppi 457 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 69.22% 79.53%
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.3%
PWM 2358 Hz 2336 Hz
Response time 33.4 ms 44.4 ms
Contrast 785:1 1519:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia XZ1 +5%
568 nits
Xperia 10
543 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148 mm (5.83 inches) 156 mm (6.14 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 68 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XZ1
69.22%
Xperia 10 +15%
79.53%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XZ1 and Sony Xperia 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
Max. clock 2450 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540 Adreno 508
GPU clock 710 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS ~163 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ1 +68%
147210
Xperia 10
87852
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ1 +71%
191098
Xperia 10
111513
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2700 mAh 2870 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ1 +10%
9:28 hr
Xperia 10
8:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ1 +50%
11:38 hr
Xperia 10
7:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ1 +12%
20:22 hr
Xperia 10
18:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 19 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5000 x 3500 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (19 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XZ1
80.9 dB
Xperia 10 +6%
86 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2017 February 2019
Release date October 2017 April 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 312 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg 1.31 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia XZ1. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia 10.

