Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.2-inch Sony Xperia XZ1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on August 31, 2017, against the Sony Xperia 10 II, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ1
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (191K versus 173K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (568 against 518 nits)
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 387 and 321 points
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 2700 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (92 vs 82 hours)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 8.38% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia XZ1
vs
Xperia 10 II

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 5.2 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 21:9
PPI 424 ppi 457 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 69.22% 77.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.1%
PWM 2358 Hz 116 Hz
Response time 33.4 ms 10 ms
Contrast 785:1 -
Max. Brightness
Xperia XZ1 +10%
568 nits
Xperia 10 II
518 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 148 mm (5.83 inches) 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 69 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia XZ1
69.22%
Xperia 10 II +12%
77.6%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia XZ1 and Sony Xperia 10 II in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2450 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540 Adreno 610
GPU clock 710 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia XZ1 +21%
387
Xperia 10 II
321
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia XZ1 +7%
1660
Xperia 10 II
1552
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia XZ1 +9%
147210
Xperia 10 II
134577
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia XZ1 +10%
191098
Xperia 10 II
173963
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 11
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2700 mAh 3600 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia XZ1
9:28 hr
Xperia 10 II +30%
12:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia XZ1
11:38 hr
Xperia 10 II +60%
18:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia XZ1 +16%
20:22 hr
Xperia 10 II
17:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 19 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5000 x 3500 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (19 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 16 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia XZ1
80.9 dB
Xperia 10 II +4%
83.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2017 February 2020
Release date October 2017 September 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 412 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 10 II is definitely a better buy.

